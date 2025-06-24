Gardener shares stunning image after winning battle against aggressive plants: 'I need that encouragement'

"Think in terms of years, not months."

Great things are being shown in the Invasive Plant ID & Removal in the United States and Canada Facebook group.

A recent post shared photos of a lovely garden after invasive plant removal. "This section … was lots of Japanese knotweed and plenty of garlic mustard, mugwort, and tree of heaven saplings."

Anyone who's tangled with invasive plants knows they're no joke. According to the Canadian Invasive Species Centre, Japanese knotweed destroys wetlands, tree of heaven hosts invasive spotted lanternflies, and garlic mustard produces a chemical that inhibits the growth of other plants. Like all invasives, they spread quickly, outcompeting native plants for resources and destroying local ecosystems.

Native plants aren't the only ones in harm's way. The spread of invasive species has far-reaching consequences that endanger human health. A paper published by the U.S. Invasive Species Advisory Committee shared that invasive plants often host non-native tick species, increasing the spread of tick-borne diseases.

Needless to say, a mix of these plants in one yard devastates native flora. However, the original poster stressed that not all hope was lost. To combat these invasive plants, they transformed their yard into a natural lawn, putting their local ecosystem back on track.

"This section is now a mix of creeping phlox, false blue indigo, penstemon digitalis, one of the late blooming blue asters … and prairie dropseed," they continued, listing plants that are native to northeastern Pennsylvania, where they reside.

The key to the OP's success? Time. At the end of the post, they said, "My best advice is think in terms of years, not months and clear small areas at a time."

Commenters were ecstatic about the good news. "Great work and excellent advice!" one shared. "Too many of us are in this 'instant gratification' mode with our gardening."

Another said: "Thank you so much!!! I need that encouragement."

