New homeowner distressed after making 'disaster' discovery while clearing garden: 'I feel like I've been punked'

One new homeowner was excited to have a garden but was shocked and distressed when they saw an invasive plant in their yard.

Many Redditors came to the homeowner's aid with ideas to utilize the plant as well as ideas to eradicate it.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The new homeowner posted an image in the r/gardening subreddit of a patch of mint plants in the corner of their garden. They bought their home in July, and a few months later, they got around to taking inventory and planning for next year — but the discovery disheartened them.

The homeowner said: "Just found a disaster in my (new) garden."

They added: "Step 1) have friends over for a mojito party Step 2) cry???? Weep??? Gnash teeth???"

According to Gardening Know How, mint can spread quickly and far. It can pop up in other parts of your garden that you don't want.

On the other hand, if mint is handled with care, it can have many benefits, too. It's a herb, so gardeners can use it for food and medicine. It can also attract "beneficial insects and repels pests, including fleas, mosquitoes, and mice."

One of the Redditors mentioned in the comments how it can repel pests, including cockroaches. Another Redditor said it's great to use for mint tea.

Many also consoled the homeowner, saying they could pull it out by the roots to eliminate the invasive species.

It would be worth the effort. A garden, particularly one with native plants, can save you money and benefit the environment. Native plants require less water, fertilizer, and pesticides since they have adapted to the local environment.

They also attract pollinators, which is vital for the food we eat. Eighty percent of the 1,400 crops grown worldwide for food require pollination.

Other plants are good at repelling pests as well. According to Nunan Garden Center Florist, these include basil, lavender, garlic, and more.

You can also reap these benefits by rewilding your yard.

Redditors in the comments also felt the homeowner's frustration.

One user said: "Gnashing teeth feels appropriate."

Another Redditor had a similar problem: "I just moved into a place with a garden bed. Was so excited until I realized it had only three plants: mint, catmint, and marjoram. I feel like I've been punked."

