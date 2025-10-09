Homeowner warned after sharing photo of mystery growth in yard: 'The bane of my existence'

Redditors helped this homeowner identify an invasive plant that was spreading rapidly throughout their garden.

After a strange weed took over this homeowner's backyard, they turned to r/gardening for advice on how to remove the flowering invader.

"What is this plant?" they asked. "Growing like wild at my home."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters identified the plant as Persicaria longiseta, commonly known as smartweed and lady's thumb. Persicaria longiseta is a knotweed native to Asia, and is considered invasive in the U.S.

Many users blamed the plant's presence on common birdseed, as they'd seen the plant spread beneath their bird feeders.

Luckily, lady's thumb isn't too difficult to remove, as the roots aren't particularly deep and should be easy to pull out. However, the flowers have already gone to seed and will likely create a new batch of weeds once they've been pulled.

Invasive plants like this smartweed aren't just a headache for homeowners — they're a real threat to habitats. If left unchecked, invasive plants can take over a backyard in no time.

Invasive plants reproduce quickly, outcompete native plants for resources, and can damage your yard and home. One Redditor discovered invasive English ivy growing through the walls of their parents' home. Another homeowner found non-native knotweed destroying their driveway.

If you identify an invasive plant in your own yard, take action to remove it before it becomes a bigger problem. In its place, incorporate plants into your area. They're low maintenance, better for the environment, and beautiful, too.

Commenters gave the Redditor advice on how to remove the weed and wished them good luck with the process.

"I had good luck spraying with 30% vinegar/dawn. All dead almost immediately. But I won't REALLY know til next year," one Redditor shared.

"We call it smartweed," another commenter said. "We are constantly pulling it from the garden. Spreads like crazy. Not a fan."

"The bane of my existence," a third user agreed.

