Resident disgusted after discovering neighbor's shocking habit outside home: 'I do not understand why people think this is OK'

Most people have experienced neighbors with annoying habits, but it's another thing entirely when everyone finds those behaviors disgusting.

One Redditor posted a photo illustrating a habit that grossed out everyone who saw it. In a pile of rocks at the edge of the driveway, there are a bunch of small, pastel-colored plastic bags. These, it turns out, are full of dog poop. The neighbor, apparently, takes the time to pick up their dog's droppings but can't be bothered to actually throw those bags away. "I have to hold my breath as I walk past," they noted in the caption.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Not only is this nasty, but people who are difficult about things like this are often difficult to deal with on other issues, too. This can become an even bigger problem if you ask them to address it and they repeatedly refuse. Some will even escalate things to the point of starting a feud. It can be especially hard to make changes that are good for the planet when putting up with people like this.

Fortunately, there are ways to take action. If you live in a managed community, vote for board members who care about the same things you do. HOA Resources notes that expanding the scope of your relationship with neighbors beyond contentious issues can help, too. If they know your kids go to school together or you root for the same teams, they might be more open to a compromise.

If that doesn't work, ARAG Legal says you should keep things civil, keep records of your actions and interactions, and even call the police if you need to. While this should be a last resort, you may have no choice if your neighbor's actions are dangerous or if your person or property has suffered harm.

Other Redditors who commented on the post were grossed out at least as much as the original poster.

"I do not understand why people think this is okay. It is f****** disgusting," one said.

"That's not sanitary and may violate local ordinance (if it exists)," someone else added.

"If they can't be responsible like most ordinary people, they shouldn't have a dog," another shared.

