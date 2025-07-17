Gardener issues warning over dangerous doppelgänger plants: 'I hate both'

"That's my whole backyard right now."

It can sometimes be hard to know every plant in the garden, and mistakes happen. One gardener admitted to mixing up the species, but the same tips for removal of invasive species apply.

TikTok gardener, Grant (@gardeninggrant), mistook one lily for another, but when followers noticed, they explained that confusing the two plants isn't the end of the world. They're both invasive plants, and Grant says, "I hate both," and is planning to remove them to prevent them from spreading. In the clip, they share tips for effective removal strategies for invasive plants.

To remove them, you need to weed, dig out their roots over time, mow and mulch, and put down plastic barriers to get rid of the remaining lilies. Epic Gardening says, "These plants can be very stubborn and may take a few tries at removing them before they are truly gone."

The orange day lily or "ditch lily" might be pretty, but it's actually an invasive species of native plant that spreads like a weed. Choose Natives writes that "the common daylily naturalizes in the wild and displaces our native plants." They spread "through their fibrous roots and rhizomes."

The U.S. Forest Service explains that "Invasive species have contributed to the decline of 42% of U.S. endangered and threatened species, and for 18% of U.S. endangered or threatened species, invasives are the main cause of their decline."

Working to remove invasives and add more native plant species to your yard or garden is a great way to help improve your local ecosystem. Thriving ecosystems need tons of biodiversity, and many homes with simple grass lawns can lead to monoculture, where a whole area is covered in just one species.

GardeningGrant's followers commiserate, jumping in with their issues and opinions about various lilies. One follower said, "That's my whole backyard right now."

Another said they "just removed some orange day lilies that have been established for 10 years, and there were literally hundreds of bulbs."

Another agreed that "daylilies are the bane of my garden."

