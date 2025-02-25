New homeowner seeks advice after purchasing home with dangerous yard feature: 'What and how?'

It is all around the back boundary of the property.

A new homeowner wanted to create a native garden in their backyard, but when they moved in, they found an invasive plant species.

The Tennessee homeowner went to Reddit to seek advice about restoring their backyard. They posted images in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit of what they believe is an invasive honeysuckle.

The pictures show many views of the honeysuckle brush. It is all around the back boundary of the property.

The original poster asked: "What and how should I restore the area to native plants?"

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, this invasive species blooms in early spring and can block sunlight for other plants. It may also produce a chemical that makes it difficult for other species to grow.

These brushes can spread quickly, too. Birds and small animals spread the seeds elsewhere after eating them.

The MDC also shared methods of getting rid of honeysuckles. If they are small, you can pull them right out by the roots when the soil is moist. You can also use a tool with a broad edge to remove the roots. Unfortunately, removing the roots with a tool will disturb the soil.

"Large shrubs should be cut close to the ground," the MDC said in a Facebook post, "and the stumps treated immediately with a 20% glyphosate solution, which will help kill the root system."

This last method is the way the Tennessee homeowner is planning on removing the invasive species.

If you prefer a nontoxic approach, the University of Cincinnati said you can simply cover the stumps with a black garbage bag. It kills it without toxic chemicals or the expense.

Rewilding your yard with native plants can have many benefits. For instance, you can save money and time because it requires less water, fertilizer, and pesticides.

One Redditor had a replacement suggestion: "I do a direct replacement with Smooth Sumac."

You could also try a clover lawn because it's inexpensive.

The Martha Stewart publication suggested Mediterranean plants and succulents, but it's best to always check what's native in your area.

Redditors had other native plant suggestions for the homeowner.

One user in Ohio said: "Elderberry, maple leaf viburnum, hazelnut, spicebush, and some smaller stuff like coneflowers or rudbeckia."

Another commented: "I do love the azaleas and rhododendrons."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




