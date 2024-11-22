  • Home Home

Homeowner receives serious warnings about massive, quickly spreading plant: 'Get rid of it'

by Sarah Winfrey
It's one thing to find a new plant and try to identify it, and entirely another to find out it's an invasive weed that's nearly impossible to get rid of. 

That's what happened to a Redditor in Australia who posted a photo of a cactus and asked, "What cactus is this?" It wasn't long before they found out that not only was the cactus invasive, but it is so hard to get rid of that people didn't even recommend they pull it out themselves. 

"You have to remove all traces of it for full eradication."
Invasive plants make life more difficult for people who own homes and land around the world. They compete with native plants and often overrun them, changing the whole habitat forever, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. 

You can support native plants by installing them yourself. Many homeowners choose to do this, even converting their whole yard by rewilding it or installing grass alternatives like clover or buffalo grass

The National Audubon Society explains that native plants are low-maintenance, so they'll save you money on things like watering and fertilizing. Since they evolved in the environment where you live, they don't need as much support. They also support pollinators. That's good news for everyone, since pollinators support the food supply and help us all thrive. Fighting back against invasive species might not be easy, but it's definitely worth it!

Commenters on Reddit were pretty much unanimous that the plant needed serious attention. "It's a weed of national significance (WONS)," someone said. They added, "You have to remove all traces of it for full eradication. You can also introduce an insect called Cactoblastis moth that will kill it but not sure how to get those." 

Someone else said, "TBH it doesn't matter [what it is]. Get rid of it. No cactus are native and they are all invasive weeds."

