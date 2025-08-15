Homeowner frustrated after neighbor's nightmare takes over yard: 'I have declared war'

"For 5 years I've been keeping them at bay."

An Oregon homeowner recently took to Reddit to vent about an unwelcome plant in their yard.

Their former neighbor planted an invasive variety of a blackberry bush that jumped the property line. What started as stray vines has now turned into quite the invasion in their yard.

"I have declared war on my blackberries," they detailed in the post. "For 5 years I've been keeping them at bay on one side of the yard but I started to notice them popping up in the middle of the yard."

Referring to one form of creative weed control, a commenter quipped, "Bring out the goats!"

The OP wondered if anyone else in the r/oregon subreddit was also "fighting the good fight" against invasive plants.

Judging by the responses, dealing with invasive blackberries was quite common.

"I replanted 5 acres with native flowers and the blackberries decided they were more important," one commenter said. "I tried digging, cutting, mowing, goats and just about anything else."

That Redditor ultimately resorted to spraying a small amount of pesticides to kill off the blackberries.

The Himalayan variety of blackberries that the OP was dealing with is infamous for its ability to spread aggressively.

Its plants grow wild or send underground runners far beyond an original planting site. Once established, their dense vines can block sunlight, monopolize water and nutrients, and leave little room for anything else to grow — especially native plants.

The problem extends beyond a single backyard. These plants can spread into surrounding neighbors' yards and wildlife habitats, leading to displaced native vegetation, altered soil composition, and decreased biodiversity.

Wildlife that depends on native plants for food and shelter often suffers when aggressive species take over, creating a terrible domino effect through the ecosystem.

It's a common headache for people trying to keep their yards eco-friendly; neighbors' choices can sometimes undo all that hard work.

Invasive blackberries don't care about fences — they'll climb, creep, and take over anything in their path. The only way to stop them is for neighbors to work together.

Start by having a friendly conversation, sharing information about the environmental harm invasive plants cause. In some regions, property owners are required to control any invasive plants in their yards, so bring in your local law enforcement or government when necessary.

When cooperation isn't possible, planting dense native hedges or installing physical barriers can help slow the spread. If you're not careful, your neighbor's plants might become your jungle.

