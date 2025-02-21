Homeowner distressed after noticing relentless pest from neighbor's yard beginning to spread: 'They get so out of control'

"They are the reason why I'm always worried … in my garden."

A homeowner's post in a Reddit community proved the dangers of invasive plants and the impact they have not just on the environment but on the surrounding community as well.

In a post, the OP asked for advice on a bamboo plant.

"Any advice on how to stop the bamboo plants coming into my backyard and as you can see–pushing against the fence," they said in the r/GardeningAustralia subreddit.

In the comment section, many who have had experience with the plant before gave helpful advice to the OP.

"My parents used to have bamboo," commented one user. "... They are so invasive. They are the reason why I'm always worried about accidentally planting an invasive tree in my garden."

Bamboo plants are indeed incredibly invasive. Weeds Australia, a website that helps gardeners navigate Australian plants, specified that bamboo, such as the type posted by the OP, is extremely invasive in the area.

"[Running bamboo] has proven to be extremely invasive in Australia and poses a substantial threat to the environment. It creates an impenetrable network of roots, heavy leaf litter and dense shade," it explained. Further, "infestations can lead to restriction of access to fence lines for maintenance and can present a fire risk."

As an alternative to bamboo, the original poster could plant native species. Not only will a native garden make sure that one doesn't make the mistake of planting an invasive plant again, but it ensures a healthy ecosystem, less upkeep, and saves money. Less utility and upkeep bills that will likely come from the removal of the bamboo could be made up with a low-cost, beautiful native garden.

In the comment section, the OP described how their neighbor was unhelpful in resolving the bamboo issue, which is always a possibility when it comes to sharing property lines. Luckily, communities such as this one are in place to help those interested in environmental health and community betterment.

"They get so out of control," said the OP in a comment.

Redditors offered some helpful natural solutions to mitigating the bamboo, such as contacting the OP's home insurance to analyze the damage.

"Spend an hour or two clearing it, and then just take five minutes out of your week to weed there," wrote a helpful gardener.

