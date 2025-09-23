Expert shares simple hack that could save you money on electric bills: 'That's gold right there'

When it comes to keeping cool in the summer, most homeowners think of thermostat settings or air filter changes — not the actual insulation on their air conditioning lines. But as one HVAC pro on TikTok explained, overlooking this small detail could quietly drive up your energy bills.

The scoop

TikTok user Ron Grant (@ron.grant.llc) shared the hack in a video, and it's surprisingly easy with a big payoff.

Grant first explains how the tubing running to the outdoor AC unit works, but then he points out that landscapers often get their weed whackers too close and damage the insulation around the tubing.

"So, before freon even goes in your house, you're already losing cooling efficiency by having this section exposed," Grant says.

Luckily, Grant shares an easy and affordable way to remedy this. Simply grab some replacement insulation sleeves (available at any hardware store) and secure them with duct tape around the tubes. According to Grant, this quick DIY repair restores efficiency to the system and prevents energy loss, with no pricey service call required.

How it's helping

For homeowners, the biggest benefit is saving money. Poor insulation forces your AC to work harder and run longer cycles, driving up your energy bill. Fixing the tubing can help you keep cool without inflating your bill, especially during peak summer months when rates are already high.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Environmentally, the payoff is just as important. The less energy your system wastes, the less dirty energy (from sources such as oil and gas) is used to power your home — dirty energy sources contribute to heat-trapping pollution. Small changes like this contribute to a cooler, cleaner future, especially when combined with bigger upgrades such as weatherizing your home or installing energy-efficient appliances.

And if you're looking to slash your bills even further, installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack — bringing energy costs down to at or near $0. EnergySage offers a free service to compare vetted local installers and can save homeowners up to $10,000 on solar.

Upgrading your HVAC system is another smart move: Switching to a heat pump can save the average household nearly $400 a year on energy. Mitsubishi provides affordable options to help you find the right fit for your home.

What everyone's saying

Viewers were quick to praise the tip, with one writing: "Thank you. I mulched around it."

Another commenter said: "As an HVAC tech thanks for the video. Great education for homeowners and techs."

One viewer chimed in to share how common the problem is: "We do our home [landscaping] ... I get all my hands and knees out; that weed eater does not go near the AC unit."

Another TikTok user summed it up: "That's gold right there."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.