Homeowners share game-changing advice about cutting ties with monopolistic power companies: 'Last month I had a negative $56 bill'

"I am just thinking as I want to gain some stability!"

An Illinois resident was fed up after their utility provider doubled its rates. This sparked their curiosity about a growing trend that's one of the best ways to slash energy bills and step off the rollercoaster of fluctuating (yet ever higher) utility rates.

The homeowner explained in Reddit's r/solar that they were interested in building a small place on a nearby empty lot, and they imagined that going solar could be part of the picture.

"Unsure what that looks like right now. … I am just thinking as I want to gain some stability!" they wrote. However, they found the process of figuring out their responsibilities confusing — namely, they wanted to know whether they would need to pay anything to the utility company.

Fortunately, figuring out your solar options doesn't have to be difficult. TCD's Solar Explorer can even help you save money on solar installations.

Other Reddit users were excited to share their tips and experiences with the original poster, while also noting that specific fees may vary depending on state and jurisdiction.

"If you install enough solar AND batteries, and you don't connect to the grid — then no fees. But if you connect to the grid … still at least a basic monthly fixed fee," one person advised.

"At least here in CA where I am, a complete off grid house is illegal. We only pay about $10/month to be connected," another shared.

A third suggested solar was worth it regardless: "Mine 9.50 a month for a distribution fee. … Last month I had a negative $56 bill because of some MD program to lower bills."

The OP also worried they'd need to keep paying the installer after buying panels, but someone reassured them, "If you buy solar panels outright, there's no monthly fee to the installer."

