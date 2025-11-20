"They can't make him take them down."

One Florida homeowner's decision to skip their HOA's approval process for installing solar panels caused quite a kerfuffle — and fellow Redditors were quick to try to help.

In a post to Reddit's r/HOA forum, the original poster explained that their neighbor recently finished installing solar panels without first filing an architectural request with their neighborhood association.

Days later, the homeowner received a letter from the HOA threatening action, claiming the panels violated a bylaw prohibiting anything "visible from the road," per the OP.

Several fellow Redditors were quick to point out that Florida's Solar Rights Act protects homeowners who install rooftop solar systems.





"They can't make him take them down due to Florida law," one person wrote, citing legislation that prevents HOAs from restricting panels if relocation would harm energy performance.

"[The] HOA is power tripping," added someone else.

"He just needs to request retroactive approval," another Redditor noted. "If the installer can confirm those six front panels are essential for production, he should get an exception."

Beyond the HOA drama, the post demonstrates how local disputes can discourage homeowners from adopting clean energy solutions, even though solar panels are one of the best ways to save money and lower your home's carbon emissions.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels — or get them on your roof without paying for purchase or installation Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's concierge advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and connect with Palmetto's experts to find the option that's right for you. Start Saving

If you've been curious about going solar, The Cool Down's Solar Explorer can help you understand your options and find ways to save. The Explorer can connect you with trusted installers who compete for your project, saving up to $10,000 in the princess and offering $0-down subscription programs that could cut your utility rate by up to 20%.

Plans like Palmetto's LightReach leasing program can also make it possible to lock in lower energy costs without the need for hefty upfront payments.

Plus, pairing solar with ultra-efficient electric appliances like heat pumps can drive your costs even lower, sometimes cutting energy bills in half. TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you find the right system for your budget and your needs.

And for homeowners trying to navigate similar restrictions, working with your HOA board to update outdated bylaws can make eco-friendly upgrades easier for everyone.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.