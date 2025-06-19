Homeowner met with warnings after sharing plans for backyard project: 'There are literally no pros'

"I hate that it's become marketed so much here."

Asking for recommendations on "the best artificial turf for your backyard" is cause for concern — for multiple reasons.

This homeowner learned that firsthand by asking that question in a post on the r/arizona subreddit. They sought recommendations on an affordable contractor to install it and whether it was better to do themselves since "it doesn't look that difficult."

Even if it is not difficult to install artificial turf, that does not mean it is the best option for your lawn (or, frankly, any lawn). This is because artificial turf contains harmful chemicals, including PFAS, and microplastics that can leach into soil, creating danger for humans, animals, and the environment.

Most everyone in the comments highlighted the toxic nature of artificial turf and was not in favor of installing it.

"I generally recommend against artificial turf unless it's just a small plot of your yard due to its heat absorption. Highly recommend against making a majority of your yard artificial turf due to the significant heat temperature increase it will cause," one user commented, alluding to reasons artificial turf does not last as long as advertised and how it is not low-maintenance.

"I hate turf and I hate that it's become marketed so much here. It is so bad for our climate, health, and environment. There are literally no pros," another user wrote.

Instead of investing your time and money in something artificial that only damages the environment and your wallet in the long run, consider upgrading to a natural lawn, which is much easier and safer to maintain.

By rewilding your yard with native plants, you can significantly reduce your water and fertilizer expenses. By attracting pollinators, native plants create healthy ecosystems that support the growth of plants humans rely on for food, making it a win-win situation.

Some other eco-friendly plant options include clover and buffalo grass. Another method of low-maintenance planting is xeriscaping, which involves landscaping an area with drought-tolerant plants and stones, minimizing the need for irrigation while still allowing for growth.

