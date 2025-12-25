Homeowner shares story after 'nonsensical' HOA charges thousands of dollars to install solar panels: 'Not likely to be legal'

While solar panels can take a load off your mind and your bills, they can be difficult to install when you have to fight your homeowners association to do it. One homeowner expressed frustration at the hoops that they had to jump through to get solar panels in their San Diego community.

They shared their problem in the r/SanDiego subreddit. "Are HOAs nonsensical throughout SD county?" they asked. "HOA is giving hard time in installing solar and charging in excess of $1,000-$2,000. It's better to dissolve these HOAs, or [the] state has to chip in to keep control [of] these nonsensical HOAs."

Fees like that one can be disheartening, especially when you're trying to save money. TCD's Solar Explorer can help you understand your options so that you can reduce costs elsewhere when you install solar panels.

Commenters were also eager to help the original poster save money by pointing out their legal options in California, a state that has robust protections for homeowners who want to install solar.





"Above $1K is not likely to be legal in CA," said one user. "I can help you [formulate] arguments to fight it based on [the] civil code if you have more details on what they are charging for."

"California promotes the use of solar energy systems. Accordingly, associations cannot (i) prohibit solar energy systems, (ii) impose restrictions that significantly increase their cost, or (iii) impose restrictions that significantly decrease their efficiency," said another user, referencing California Civ. Code § 714.

It is likely that the original poster would not have to go all the way to court to settle this issue. Instead, they could work within their HOA's regulations to change the rules.

