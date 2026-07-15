US recalls 3,820 Insignia gas ranges because an accidental brush with the knob can start a burner

Even a single accidental activation could turn dangerous if something flammable is sitting on the stovetop.

Thousands of gas ranges sold through Best Buy are being recalled because their controls can be activated by accidental contact, posing a fire risk to households.

According to WSLS 10, the recall involves about 3,820 units sold in the United States and 700 more in Canada.

What happened?

Affected products are Insignia Front Control Gas Ranges carrying model numbers NS-RGFGSS1 and NS-RGFCGS2.

A bump from a person or pet is enough to flip the front-mounted knobs on, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which raises the odds of an unplanned gas release or flame.

Look for a stainless steel range with five knobs lined up across the front and an Insignia badge near the bottom of the oven door. WSLS 10 reports that Best Buy carried the appliance both in its stores and online between late 2020 and early 2026, priced between roughly $280 and $1,470.

Pulling out the bottom drawer reveals a sticker with the model number, which owners can check against the recall list, per WSLS 10.

Officials have received one report of accidental activation so far. No injuries have been confirmed, but the recall was issued to address the problem before a more serious incident occurs.

Why does it matter?

Appliance recalls can be easy to overlook, especially when a product seems to be working fine.

Here, the issue is not a hidden electrical problem but a design flaw that can let the range turn on without anyone meaning to touch it.

Kitchens see a lot of foot traffic from adults, kids, and pets moving around appliances every day. If a burner switches on unnoticed, the result could range from wasted gas to burns or a fire.

Households with young children or curious pets may face an extra risk, since the knobs are on the front of the unit rather than the back. Even a single accidental activation could turn dangerous if something flammable is sitting on the stovetop.

Only one activation report has surfaced so far, but recalls like this one typically aim to prevent injuries rather than respond after they occur.

What can I do?

If you own an Insignia gas range, check the model number. The recalled units are NS-RGFGSS1 and NS-RGFCGS2, and the identifying label is tucked inside the bottom drawer.

Best Buy will ship a matching set of knob covers at no cost, complete with setup instructions, WSLS 10 reports. Requests go through the company's recall page.

The commission's advice: keep kids and pets away from the knobs, double-check that burners are off before bed or before heading out, and skip storing anything on top of the range when it's not in use, per WSLS 10.

If you're weighing a full upgrade down the line, induction stoves sidestep this kind of knob hazard altogether, since the cooktop stays cool unless a pan is actually on it.

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