Frustrated homeowner seeks legal advice after discovering 'deadweight' on new home's roof: 'What can I do here?'

When you buy a new house, you expect to inherit the charm, not the previous owner's unpaid solar lease.

The scoop

Unfortunately, one Reddit user says that's exactly what happened after purchasing a home with a rooftop solar system still tied to the last homeowner's account. The ordeal has left them wondering who's responsible for the "deadweight" system on their roof.

In a post on r/solar, the homeowner explained that their home's solar panels, originally leased through SunRun, were in collections because the prior owner stopped paying. Since the system can't be transferred while in default, the new homeowner can't use the panels or get rid of them.

"I bought a home and assumed the solar lease from the previous owner," the user wrote. "Turns out the system has been in collections for over two years. I don't owe any money to SunRun, but I can't use it until they get paid by the previous owner. What can I do here?"

It's an increasingly common problem as more homes change hands with existing solar leases, and it shows how complex these agreements can be when ownership changes.

How it's helping

Solar power is one of the most effective ways to reduce home energy costs and cut planet-overheating pollution. But for many homeowners, the upfront costs of installing panels can be daunting, which is why solar leasing programs have gained traction.

With a solar lease, homeowners can access renewable energy without a massive down payment. Companies like Palmetto make this possible through their LightReach solar leasing program, which offers flexible plans, including options with no money down.

Leasing helps more people go solar, even those who might not qualify for traditional purchase or loan programs.

Still, as this Reddit thread shows, buyers should do their homework before closing on a home with leased panels. It's important to confirm that all accounts are current and properly transferred to avoid inheriting someone else's solar debt.

For those interested in the benefits of solar without the pitfalls of old contracts

If you're not sure leasing is the best fit, you can explore buying panels instead

What everyone's saying

In the Reddit thread, commenters were quick to empathize.

"Seems to me SunRun should have made you aware," one user wrote.

Another added: "Call your realtor — that's what they get paid to handle."

