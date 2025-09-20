Homebuyer faces expensive legal battle after previous owner allegedly mishandles transfer of solar lease: 'The lawyer that I spoke to is charging $6,000 just to start'

Solar energy is one of the best money-saving hacks for any homeowner, and leasing solar panels is a great way to get those benefits without big upfront costs. But one homeowner faces a legal battle over the solar lease at their new house.

The scoop

The homeowner shared their story on the r/solar subreddit. After buying a new home that included a solar lease, the previous homeowner allegedly failed to transfer the solar lease to the OP.

That previous owner also stopped paying the lease, which caused the solar panels to be shut off and dinged their credit score. Roughly a year later, the OP was sued by the previous owner for the damage done to their credit.

"She is asking for me to pay the lien, her lawyer and any other counseling fees, plus around $40,000 to the collection agency," the OP wrote. "What should I do? The lawyer that I spoke to is charging $6,000 just to start."

What everyone's saying

Commenters suggested the OP not only gather all paperwork proving that the previous homeowner failed in their duties to transfer the solar lease, but that they seek professional legal advice.

"You can't handle this on your own or not deal with it, you could get screwed," one commenter wrote.

When the OP said they couldn't afford what that first lawyer quoted, commenters insisted that not using a lawyer could end up costing significantly more in the long run.

"You can't afford not to have a lawyer," one wrote.

