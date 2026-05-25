Florida residents say brown and yellow water is still coming from taps after boil notice ends

"We want to be informed."

Even after a boil water notice was lifted, residents in Inglis and nearby Yankeetown, Florida, said the quality of the water coming from their taps was not safe.

According to WCJB, town leaders said problems at the Inglis water plant led the community to temporarily switch water sources back in March.

But for many people, the concerns did not end when the advisory ended. Some homes are still getting brown or yellow water in sinks and tubs. Others have said washed dishes are left with a film.

Inglis Mayor Isaac Young told the news station that low water levels are drawing silt and iron into the system, which can block filters.

He added that his house, at the far end of the line, has been one of the most affected.

"It's ruined a lot of my clothes, but once I found out the reasoning behind it, and I understand it now, I get it," Young said. "I just, I hate the slow process that this is taking."

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One resident, David George, also said it's been difficult to get updates. He described confusion surrounding the boil water notice and said the town ordered filtration material from Germany. It later found the shipment was short, adding more uncertainty to the repair process.

"We want to be informed, and Yankeetown went on boiled water, but Inglis was not told about the boiled water," George told WCJB.

Reliable drinking water is one of the most basic public services a town can provide, so when water comes out discolored, it can leave residents understandably distressed and wondering whether it's safe for use.

It can also add to everyday expenses.

Residents may rely on bottled water, creating plastic waste in addition to unexpected costs. For small business owner Nikki Flores, dirty discoloration clogged her ice system and forced her to get ice from elsewhere.

If your water is discolored, you should follow local guidance. Monitor utility notices, ask for updated information, and document any damage to household items or appliances.

Public pressure can help hold elected officials accountable for fixing public infrastructure issues like this one.

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