'Jet house' battle draws attention after neighbors hoist giant inflatable plane onto roof

A rooftop Gulfstream fuselage has become the latest flashpoint in a wealthy Southern California waterfront community, and one family's giant inflatable replica is making sure no one can miss it.

The outsized protest in Coronado Cays has turned what might have remained a niche HOA dispute into a very public fight over what belongs in a residential neighborhood.

What happened?

Residents in Coronado Cays are pushing back against plans for "Casa Faten: Jet House" and the plan to add a Gulfstream G550 fuselage to its roof deck during a larger renovation.

According to the Coronado Times, revised plans were approved late last year after the project was first submitted in 2023. In response, Mandy and Garrett Pagon purchased a 40-foot inflatable jet and installed it on their own roof to show neighbors the scale of what they say is coming.

The couple said the inflatable matches the dimensions of the proposed fuselage and helps illustrate how visible it would be from the canal, nearby homes, and the Coronado Cays Yacht Club. A group of residents has also filed a lawsuit against both the property owner and the HOA, arguing that the design violates community rules requiring projects to align with the area's residential character.

The developer, through a representative, said the fuselage was meant as an artistic element of the house and, according to the Coronado Times, had gone through the approval and permitting process.

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Why does it matter?

For many residents, this fight is about more than one unusual rooftop feature. They see it as a broader concern over how private projects can reshape shared community spaces without meaningful public input.

According to the Coronado Times, neighbors say that notice went only to the two homes next door, even though residents across the canal would also have clear views of the fuselage. That has intensified frustration over transparency and whether the HOA applied its own standards consistently.

When those rules appear unevenly enforced, trust can erode quickly.

Even some people who view the fuselage as creative are grappling with a question many communities face: When does personal expression become a neighborhood-wide burden?

What's being done?

For now, the inflatable jet is serving as both a protest and public education. The Pagons say it gives neighbors the kind of three-dimensional visual that was missing from the formal approval process.

Residents are also pursuing legal options. The lawsuit seeks to halt the project, while community members have rallied around SavetheCays.org, a site promoting the challenge and sharing concerns about visibility, scale, and compliance with HOA rules.

For homeowners elsewhere, the dispute is a reminder to stay involved early in local design reviews, zoning questions, and HOA decisions. Reviewing notices, requesting renderings, and showing up to meetings can make a major difference before a controversial project moves too far forward.

It is also a useful example of why communities benefit from clear, consistent standards, whether they are evaluating flashy luxury additions or improvements that can help neighborhoods modernize more responsibly.

"We don't want our neighborhood to be a spectacle," Garrett Pagon said.

Mandy Pagon put it even more plainly: "You need a visual. Our inflatable is the exact size of the proposed jet and the exact same measurements. This is what you will see."

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