Experienced gardener reveals what happens if you plant store-bought beans in your garden: 'Infinite bean glitch'

One gardening pro discovered a hack that accomplishes just that by using regular dried beans from the supermarket.

The scoop

Gardening influencer epicgardening (@epicgardening) showed his followers how to turn ordinary Christmas lima beans from the grocery store into a flourishing garden plant.

"What happens if you plant beans that you buy at the grocery?" epicgardening asks before demonstrating the simple process. He planted the dried beans next to a pole, where they naturally twisted upward as they grew, eventually producing fresh bean pods.

When Kevin opened one of the pods, he found three perfect beans inside, ready to eat or plant for another round of homegrown produce.

How it's helping

This hack can save you serious cash. Instead of buying expensive seed packets or produce, you can grow a bottomless supply of beans from a single bag of dried beans that costs just a few dollars.

Growing your own food also means tastier meals. Homegrown vegetables typically have more flavor than store-bought alternatives because you can harvest them at peak ripeness.

Plus, growing beans and other vegetables at home reduces the environmental impact of transporting produce across long distances. When you grow your own food, you're cutting down on packaging waste and transportation pollution while creating a more sustainable food system right in your backyard. Plus, tending to a garden boosts mental and physical wellness.

What everyone's saying

The comments section lit up with excitement over this money-saving garden hack.

"Infinite bean glitch. Big Store doesn't want us to know," one commenter joked.

Others shared their success with similar plant experiments: "I've done this with Pineapple tops and it works well then you just keep cloning the tips and suckers. Pineapple takes time but also very minimal maintenance and easy to grow in containers."

"Omg love scrap gardens! (That's what I think it's called using produce that already in the kitchen) would love to see this as a series!" another enthusiastic follower added.

The best time to plant beans is after the last frost of spring, so keep this trick in your back pocket for when the growing season rolls around.

