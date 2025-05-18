Home cook seeks advice about kitchen appliance options: 'I would not have [it] in my house'

"There is actual good scientific research about the problems."

When renovating a house, decisions about which appliances to install can be tricky.

A home cook took to Facebook to seek insights from the Kitchen Renovation and Design Ideas group about whether to choose an induction or gas stove.

Members shared their recommendations in the comments. Opinions were split, but among the reasons to go for the induction option, commenters cited how easy the stoves are to clean, as well as their reduced human and environmental health risks.

"There is actual good scientific research about the problems with human [and] environmental health and gas stoves," one person commented. "Because of these concerns, I would not have gas in my house."

One study published in the journal Science Advances found that gas stoves expose people to dangerous levels of nitrogen dioxide.

Nitrogen dioxide emitted from gas stove use often exceeds World Health Organization and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency benchmarks, resulting in negative health effects like asthma, particularly in young people. These stoves also emit methane, a gas that is much more potent than carbon dioxide in heat-trapping potential.

Induction stoves, however, use electricity and do not release harmful pollution. They may also save money and can qualify for discounts from the Inflation Reduction Act. Some induction stoves are eligible for a rebate up to $840.

Others, like plug-in induction cooktops, do not qualify for the IRA, but they start at just $50, providing an affordable option to ditch gas.

Commenters made the switch from gas to induction for various reasons, and they shared their experiences with the electric cooktops.

"I had gas for 18 years, I now have induction and would never go back to gas," one commenter said. "Easier to keep clean."

"I just completed a remodel and went with induction," another added. "I was scared I wouldn't like it, but I'm happy so far. Clean lines, easy to clean, cooks well."

"Never going back to gas," a third stated.

