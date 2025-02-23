Home cooks speak up after homeowner questions high-tech kitchen upgrade: '[It] should be the default'

"Curious if anyone has made this change."

One homeowner considering switching to an induction stovetop from gas consulted the Reddit community for advice.

"Curious if anyone has made this change and if so, what the experience has been like," they posted in the r/Cooking subreddit.

The first thing to note is that an induction stove works differently than an electric or gas stove. It uses magnetism, with ceramic plates that flow from the stove to the pots and pans. Because of the way it works, not all cookware is compatible. You'll need cast iron or stainless steel.

The best thing about an induction stove is the time it saves you. It can boil water 50% faster than traditional stovetops. This can be a valuable asset for a busy household.

An induction stove is easy to clean as well. It heats only the cookware and food, so once you remove the pots and pans, the stove is cool to the touch. This is safer for your family. Plus, messes made during cooking won't get baked on.

An induction stove also provides better temperature control, so your meals will not be overcooked or undercooked.

A big factor to consider when switching from a gas stove is that induction stoves don't release toxic gases, including benzene and methane, into your home.

According to Stanford Report, gas stoves also emit nitrogen dioxide. "Breathing high levels of nitrogen dioxide, or NO2, over time can intensify asthma attacks and has been linked to decreased lung development in children and early deaths," it said.

Stanford Report also noted that although most exposure to nitrogen dioxide is caused by vehicles, researchers found that polluting gases from gas stoves "may be responsible for as many as 200,000 current childhood asthma cases."

The long-term exposure could also cause up to 19,000 deaths a year, per Stanford Report.

Because of the benefits of induction stoves and the health risks of gas stoves, one Redditor said, "Induction should be the default in homes."

If you're looking to switch, Copper offers affordable and easy options. They plug into the outlet behind your stove, so you don't have to call an electrician.

Several other Redditors were all in on induction cooking.

One user said, "Induction, without question."

"Induction is wonderful. Wouldn't want anything else," another commented.

