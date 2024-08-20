Officials consider new bill after research finds popular home appliance tied to serious health risks: 'A potential hazard'

For Americans who find themselves deciding whether to buy a gas or an induction stove, the most common consideration is often the price. Now, a group of politicians is determined to change that, making health warnings top of mind.

Some Democrats, concerned with the adverse effects of gas-burning stoves, recently sought to limit their installation in new buildings. Some even mentioned the distant possibility of one day banning them altogether. But for now, they are hoping simply to communicate the risks clearly to would-be consumers.

A new bill, sponsored by New York Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages, seeks to introduce new warning language clearly labeled on gas stoves. According to reporting from Politico, this would include warnings about "gases, odors, particles, and byproducts from heated food, which can affect indoor air quality" as well as using "appropriate ventilation or filtration in the area when cooking appliances are in use."

"We're not banning gas stoves," said California Assemblymember Gail Pellerin, per Politico. "We're just basically requiring them to be labeled, warning people about how to best use them with good ventilation."

Gas stoves emit several pollutants that concern scientists and politicians. Chief among them is nitrogen dioxide, which is released when stoves are in use. Nitrogen dioxide has been linked with respiratory illness and even asthma in both children and adults, according to Scientific American.

And even when they're turned off, stoves can leak unburned natural gas, which contains benzene — a known carcinogen. Finally, when stoves burn they emit tiny particulates, known as PM 2.5, that can further exacerbate respiratory issues.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

With 40% of homes containing a gas stove, educating the masses about the risks — as well as informing them of the lower-risk induction option — is imperative for health care advocates.

However, as with many issues, the debate has become divisive, largely along political lines. Yet Solages said that this proposed labeling bill is merely meant to protect consumers, not to mandate a certain decision or eliminate gas stoves. (However, lawmakers in New York did pass a first-of-its-kind bill last year that limited gas stoves and furnaces in new buildings, according to Politico.)

"This bill is just educating consumers on a potential hazard, and they can make their own choice," Solages said. "And that's what America is about."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.