Home cook shares honest review after trying out next-gen appliance: 'I will never ...'

As soon as a consumer turns on their gas stove, according to a study in Environmental Health Perspectives, pollutant levels in the house skyrocket.

Because of the negativity associated with gas stoves, many consumers, such as sustainability TikToker earth.yy (@earth.yy), have opted for electric induction stoves as an alternative.

They shared a video praising the cooking appliance.

"I will never regret switching our Bertazzoni gas stove for the electric induction version," the text on the clip reads.

Earth.yy notes the benefits of induction cooking: water boils in under a minute, indoor air quality is improved, and "cleaning is a dream."

Gas stoves work slowly, heating pots and pans with gas-lit flames, while induction cooktops heat through a transfer of electromagnetic energy between the cooktop and magnetic pots and pans.

Gas cooktops, per the aforementioned study, pose a serious threat to users' respiratory systems; induction cooktops release no respiratorily hazardous fumes.

In fact, they release no fumes at all. Because they work via electromagnetic energy rather than with a gas fire, according to Rewiring America, induction cooktops are healthier for cooking.

Even better, induction ranges cool almost instantly, allowing for immediate cleaning.

Induction cooktops in the home can also save consumers money. Energy Star reported in 2022 that induction cooktops are 5-10% more energy-efficient than electric ones and three times more energy-efficient than gas stoves.

Other savings can come with things such as solar panels and heat pumps.

Installing solar panels to power electric appliances can bring energy bills down to almost nothing. For help making strides to switch to solar for extra savings and a lower carbon footprint, check out EnergySage, which offers a free service to compare quotes so consumers can choose the right solar installation for them.

For consumers who cannot afford to buy solar panels, there are panels available for lease, protecting renters and others from rising energy bills. Palmetto's LightReach solar power leasing program will install panels for no money down.

Using a heat pump can also save consumers money, as heat pumps alone can bank up to $400 annually, according to Rewiring America. Mitsubishi can help consumers find the right unit.

For their potential to save consumers money and their lack of fumes, solar panels, heat pumps, and, of course, induction stovetops are prized.

"I want an induction so bad," one person longingly commented on the TikTok.

Another said, "Had an induction since 2022 and still marvel."

