Confused renter questions the benefit of new apartment's ultra-modern stove: 'Now I'm lost'

A baffled popcorn enthusiast took to Reddit for answers after struggling to make their brand-new stove work.

The thread, posted on r/popcorn, explained their predicament: "I moved to an apartment with an induction stove and now I'm lost."

The scoop

The replies quickly identified the problem: the cookware used. As one comment said, "you can't use glass, ceramic, aluminium, or copper pans on induction cooktops; steel and cast iron work as those are both magnetic."

An induction stove generates electromagnetic energy, meaning that the heat is applied directly into the cookware rather than the surface. So while it might look like a glass-top electric stove, it performs quite differently. It's more efficient but only compatible with certain types of cookware, which have to be magnetic. Some manufacturers carry an induction-compatible symbol at the bottom that looks like four coiled springs.

With the right equipment, an induction stove provides the easy clean of an electric surface with the superior performance of a gas cooker without the dangers. As one expert put it, a gas stove is akin to having a tailpipe from a car in your kitchen.

How it's helping

Because they are far more efficient, induction stoves offer households lower energy bills and benefit the planet by reducing dependency on natural gas. Of course, a renter is not going to be inclined to invest in upgrading a kitchen they don't own, but some lower-cost, portable options start at $50.

Additionally, it's possible to save up to $840 on a new setup by taking advantage of federal incentives while they're still available. They'll expire by the year's end, so don't delay if you're thinking of upgrading.

What everyone's saying

Other comments offered practical tips and product suggestions for getting the best out of the stove.

One mentioned that a "stainless steel Whirly Pop will work on it."

Another induction stove user said, "you need induction pots and pans. We personally just bought 1 pot and 1 pan from our local grocery store."

One commenter offered a wise tip to prevent scratching the surface (and likely forfeiting their deposit), "Since its [sic] works by magnetism, you can use a cast iron or stainless steel pot. If you want to shake it, put a paper towel down to avoid scratching the surface. Magnets work through paper."

