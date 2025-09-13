Homeowner shares honest review after installing next-gen appliance: 'Loving it so far'

A homeowner on the r/inductioncooking Reddit forum reviewed their new induction stove and only had good things to say.

"Loving it so far," they said, adding that it took just 35 seconds to bring a liter of water to a rolling boil. They were also able to sear ribeye steaks and parboil baked potatoes with no problem.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Some commenters expressed concern about cleaning, saying: "Cleaning all those crevices around the burners is going to use up all the time saved boiling water."

The original poster refuted that, saying that cleaning looked like it was going to be pretty simple. While they haven't had their induction stove for long, they're right about these appliances saving time. According to Consumer Reports, induction stoves can heat six quarts of water two to four minutes faster than gas or electric. They also cook more evenly.

Kitchen appliance experts and food writers alike have confirmed this. Regardless of the type, induction stoves are the easiest to clean and heat up quickly.

That's to say nothing of the unparalleled environmental benefits. Studies have shown that gas stoves have the same environmental impact as half a million cars — except the pollution from gas stoves is released directly into your kitchen. This phenomenon is known as in-home pollution, and it can lead to asthma or worse.

That's why induction cooking has been growing in popularity, with multiple varieties available on the market. Unlike the OP's, many popular induction stovetops are flat, much to one commenter's annoyance: "I love the honesty of this one, that it has raised heating coils, rather than a flat top with outlines that mislead you about the size of the coil underneath like almost every other induction stove."

Other commenters were just glad to see an induction stove in action, with one Redditor commenting: "Ohh that looks nice."

