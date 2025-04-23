  • Home Home

Internet users convince home cook to get a different kind of kitchen upgrade: 'I changed my order'

by Gabriel Holton
A kitchen remodel turned into an electrifying community moment after one Reddit user shared that they'd swapped a planned gas stove for an induction model — all thanks to commenters.

In a recent post, shared on the r/kitchenremodel subreddit, one user detailed their experience of choosing an induction stove over a more traditional model. Sharing a photo of a pot of boiling water on top of a paper towel, the user expressed their shock over how well the model worked.

"Thank you everyone for your input. I had originally ordered a gas range," the original poster wrote. "But after reading your replies, I changed my order to an induction range. Let the games begin."

Since evidence of the dangers of gas stoves — including being the most notorious household pollutant and reducing air quality within the home — has only continued to become more prominent, many users have been opting for different models.

Induction stoves, which work by utilizing electromagnetic energy rather than electricity or gas, eliminate the need for an open flame. Not only have these stoves been cited for their speed and ease of use but also for their environmental impact — or lack thereof. Newer models can even stay on during power outages and blackouts. 

And since they're vastly more efficient than gas stoves, induction stoves are also great options for slashing monthly energy bills. Homeowners can also get up to 30% off the price of a new induction range through federal tax incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act. (These incentives may not be around forever, though, as President Donald Trump has said he wants to eliminate them. So, for interested homeowners, acting fast could make a big difference.) And for renters or those who can't afford a full kitchen remodel, plug-in induction burners start as low as $50.

Users on the post and owners of induction stoves showed support for the original author's position, explaining differences and even some of the ways they have changed after switching to induction.

"My induction stove top gets cleaned so much more often than any other range I've had before because I don't have to wait ages for the stove top itself to chill down," one user commented.

"Benefits: faster, more precise heating, glass is easy to clean, cooler, safer (burner turns off automatically if no cookware)," another said.

