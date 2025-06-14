Home cook sparks debate after considering next-gen stovetop: 'A million times better'

A cooking enthusiast dissatisfied with their lackluster electric stove took to the r/Cooking subreddit to seek opinions on buying an induction stove. The resulting discussion was a series of glowing reviews from others who had already made the switch.

"A million times better than standard electric. If you can't get gas then it's a no brainier," said one commenter.

Another pointed to years of top performance in their reply: "I've had my basic induction stove for 6+ years. I'll never go back."

"I was in the same situation. Went induction and loved it! Much easier to control temp than our electric. Def recommend!" was the response of a user who'd been through the same experience.

As the discussion shows, people who start cooking with induction stoves seldom regret it. An induction stove might look similar to a glass-top electric stove, but it performs differently. By applying heat directly to the cookware instead of the surface, it achieves much greater efficiency. It's a bit like having the easy cleaning of an electric stove with the better performance of gas but without the health risks.

Improved performance isn't the only benefit. Induction stoves use much less energy, leading to lower utility bills. It's a true win-win situation, as it also aids the planet by not using natural gas. The only negative point for most people is the slightly higher initial cost for some upmarket models. However, options starting at cheaper price points exist, along with federal incentives that can help reduce the cost. These subsidies may not last, so it's advisable to act now before they're gone.

To save even more on monthly bills, consider the ultimate home electrification hack: solar panel installation. A solar system can bring your cost of energy down to near $0. To get started, use the free tools offered by EnergySage to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installation.

As one comment suggested, starting with a smaller model is a good, low-risk way to determine if an induction stove meets your needs: "Try a single induction hot plate first. You can get a Duxtop for about $100. If you like it, then go ahead and replace your range with an induction model. The hot plate will still be useful as an extra burner for those big holiday meals, and as a way to boil water for corn or boiled potatoes outside during a BBQ."

Another user offered, "Induction is the GOAT for ranges and cooktops."

