Homeowner sparks heated discussion after questioning gas stove alternative: 'Am [I] missing something here?'

When it comes time to buy a new appliance like a stove, homeowners can be overwhelmed by the options.

On the r/BuyItForLife subreddit, a Reddit user sought advice about purchasing either a gas or induction stove to replace their old electric version.

The comments were overwhelmingly on induction's side.

What is an induction stove?

An electric stove heats a burner that in turn heats a pot or pan, while a gas stove produces a flame that heats the bottom of the cookware.

An induction stove is different. This type of stove uses electromagnetic energy to directly heat cookware. This means that you can touch the device and encounter minimal burn risks because all the energy is transferred to the cookware.

This also means that the cookware heats up quickly. Water boils almost twice as fast on an induction stove than on a gas stove, according to San Jose Clean Energy.

The Reddit poster's concern revolves around the induction stovetop's surface. They wrote, "Can someone tell me if I am missing something here, or am I going to have a beat up and unattractive looking cooking surface that I can't replace if I buy an induction stove?"

The comments mentioned that the glass can scratch, but users can buy mats to prevent this. Other comments said that the glass is easy to keep in good condition.

Why is induction cooking important?

Gas stoves come with a variety of health and safety concerns. For one, they release harmful gases into the home. A 2023 study linked one in eight childhood asthma cases to gas stoves.

One of the compounds that gas stoves emit is nitrogen dioxide, which has harmful effects on health, including exacerbated respiratory issues and respiratory infections.

The EPA has regulations for the amount of nitrogen dioxide allowed to be released into the air, but it does not regulate what can be emitted in the home, Scientific American reported.

Induction stoves allow for powerful cooking without the risks of gas.

How to save on induction stoves to reduce pollution in your home

You can get up to $840 off the cost of an induction stove thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act.

While the Big Beautiful Bill legislation will eliminate many of the IRA tax credits after December 31, 2025, the Home Electrification and Appliances Rebate Program will remain in place — which includes discounts on induction stoves.

However, it still may be best to act sooner rather than later to secure the savings.

If you are renting or not ready for a full kitchen renovation, including a new stove, consider plug-in induction burners, which start at around $50.

As the Reddit comments attested, many really value their induction stove and don't regret their choice.

"I still wouldn't go back to gas though because I value my life and health and also generally the place I live in," read the top comment.

