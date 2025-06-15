Homeowner sparks debate over next-gen appliance for kitchen renovation: 'You convinced me'

A 61-year-old Michigan homeowner in the market for a new stove opted for a gas range, but after having second thoughts, they went to r/kitchenremodel for advice.

In the post, the OP explained that after initially leaning toward a Café induction stove, they "chickened out at the last minute and ordered gas." With buyer's regret and knowing it wasn't too late to change the order, they were curious how an induction stove "look(s) after some wear and tear."

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I went from gas to induction cooktop. The initial investment is something to consider. It needs 220 or 240 v so I need to upgrade my electrical panel. I'm so happy I made the switch," one Redditor advised.

Many commenters brought up the necessity of having to replace cookware with induction-specific pots and pans. Though that can add to the initial investment, the consensus was that it was well worth it in the long run.

Another suggested purchasing silicon mats that not only protect the glass cooktop from scratches but make cleanup a breeze since you can just toss them in the dishwasher.

"Function over fashion. I value the health and safety of my family over the aesthetics of my cooktop and would never install gas after seeing how gas stoves pollute homes," another warned, sealing the deal.

"You convinced me. I just made the change to induction," the OP replied.

Making the switch to clean energy appliances is a great way to reduce pollution at home. By avoiding dirty energy, you can keep you and your family healthier. Induction cooking is more efficient, with temperature control and faster cooking times, meaning less time spent working over the stove. The kitchen also doesn't get nearly as hot as it does with traditional stoves.

If you're curious about making the transition to an induction stove, check out Rewiring America to see how much savings are available for your household. While you're at it, consider going solar. A utility game-changer, installing solar panels can bring your energy costs down to almost nothing. EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on an installation.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



