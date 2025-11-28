Home chef raises questions after noticing bizarre phenomenon while cooking with high-tech induction burner: '[Mine]... doesn't do that'

"I … have not experienced any of this."

A home chef's struggles with an induction range has highlighted the importance of using the right equipment to maximize the efficient tech's benefits.

The scoop

The Redditor posted a photo of slowly boiling eggs in a 12-inch All-Clad copper core sauté pan. The heating area, visible in the center of the vessel, is only around six inches in diameter.

"The hotspot of the induction coil drives me a little bonkers," the Redditor posted in r/Appliances.

Induction stoves use electromagnetic fields to transfer heat to the cookware. That's why only the pan gets extremely hot while the cooking surface only warms mildly.

The key is to use flat pots and pans that are magnetic. Placing a magnet on the bottom to see if it sticks is a good way to test cookware, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

The post doesn't make clear if the pan is strongly magnetic. The brand All-Clad, however, makes induction-compatible cookware, according to its website.

A pan swap might produce better results for the frustrated home cook.

"I have an induction stove top and have not experienced any of this," a commenter wrote.

How it's helping

Induction stoves can shave loads of time off your kitchen prep because they can boil water up to 40% faster than gas, per the DOE.

Consumer Reports added that the efficient cooktops heat food more evenly and are more easy to clean. It can take long-time gas chefs a little while to adjust to the new cooking experience without flames. Analog thermometers work best, as induction's electromagnetics can mess with digital ones, as reported by CR.

The big win is reduced household pollution when switching from gas. Induction produces zero gases. The energy and pollution advantages are maximized if powered by home solar.

Numerous studies from renowned universities such as Stanford and Harvard cited human health risks associated with cooking with gas indoors. Popular Mechanics reported that gas stoves spew planet-warming methane and other vapors that can aggravate asthma and other lung health problems.

What everyone's saying

The Redditor reported a $4,100 price tag for the induction range used in the post. But there are much more affordable options, including portable cooktops for less than $50. They are perfect for the countertop, or as travel companions to provide speedy cooking on your next vacation or camping trip.

Tax rebates of up to $840 are available until the end of the year to help offset the cost of full-size appliances. The incentive expires on Dec. 31 with many other clean-energy perks, according to CR and NPR.

On the solar front, The Cool Down's Solar Explorer has insight from trusted partners that can help you land an array in time to secure up to $10,000 in savings. Solar can also bring your home energy independence that can limit or eliminate your electricity bill.

The right know-how can help you make the most of cleaner energy when powering modern appliances such as induction cooktops. A suitable pan could be the difference between appreciating efficient cooking and broiling over slow boiling.

"My induction top doesn't do that," another Redditor commented about the limited heating area.

