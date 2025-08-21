Worried homeowner seeks help after noticing strange smell coming from kitchen: 'It's not good to breathe that stuff'

Switching to induction cooktops has never been more appealing — cutting-edge options keep hitting the market, as information about the consequences of gas stoves continues piling up.

A Reddit user shared a concern about their gas range on r/Appliances, voicing one reason many people are turning away from this method of cooking.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"New gas stove smells like gas and leaks a lot of heat from the top," the user said. "Also, every couple of minutes there's a hissing sound like it's putting out extra gas."

There's a reason a climate-tech expert told TCD that gas stoves are "like having a tailpipe from a car directly piped into your house."

They release known cancer-causing agents into the home, and rely on dirty fuels that aren't just harmful to you and those you live with, but also the environment. Induction stoves are an easy, affordable alternative to gas stoves, without the associated health issues or other complications.

If you're looking for a renter or budget-friendly option, plug-in induction burners are an excellent alternative priced as low as $50. Plus, through the Inflation Reduction Act, you can get up to $840 off the cost of a full induction range.

While many eco-friendly incentives will soon end due to the Big Beautiful Bill Act, the Home Electrification and Appliances Rebate Program is set to remain and savings on induction stoves are still available.

On balance, it's ideal to take advantage of available discounts sooner rather than later to secure savings of hundreds of dollars. Other ways to electrify your home include installing a heat pump or switching to solar panels.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

Solar energy can bring your monthly energy bill down to $0 a month while limiting your household's environmental impact. EnergySage's free service makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers, and it can save new customers up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Upgrading your HVAC to a heat pump can save households around $400 a year on energy costs. If you're unsure where to begin your search for heat pumps, Mitsubishi can help you find an affordable mini-split heat pump that's right for you.

Commenters shared the original poster's concern about the safety of their new gas stove.

"Make sure you run your vent. It's not good to breathe that stuff," one warned.

Another user claimed to own the same stove, suggesting a problem with the model. "I have this exact oven and have the exact issue. It's not a leak, my guess is it's a design flaw," they said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



