The U.S. government is basically giving away this high-tech cooking appliance — here's why health experts want you to make the switch

Gas stoves are a common type of cooktop in the United States — but they are far from the healthiest or the most energy-efficient. Now, anyone looking to switch from a gas stove to a superior induction cooktop could get a big rebate from the government to help pay for it.

Many experts now believe gas stoves are a health hazard, and data supports this line of thinking. According to one peer-reviewed study, nearly 13% of childhood asthma cases in the United States are linked to having a gas stove in the home, as relayed by Canary Media. Gas stoves emit air pollution, including such hazardous substances as nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide, directly into your kitchen and the rest of your home. (If you cook with a gas stove, it is a very good idea to open the nearest window or use a vent whenever the stove or oven are in use.)

Induction cooktops, on the other hand, work via electricity, meaning that they emit no air pollution into your home. In addition, they work more efficiently, are easier to clean, and are safer for children to be around.

The most notable drawback concerning induction cooktops is that they can be expensive — but that's where the Inflation Reduction Act comes in. According to the IRA savings calculator created by nonprofit Rewiring America, the government is offering up to $840 in rebates for qualifying induction stoves (or soon will be), which could easily cover the entire cost of a portable single-burner unit, such as this one from Duxtop, available for a mere $82.99.

If you want to replace your entire stove, that's a bit more expensive — up to around $2,400, according to reporting by Forbes — but the IRA incentives can still make a big dent in that.

The rebates may or may not be currently available based on your state, as each state needs to apply individually through the Department of Energy, so make sure you check out Rewiring America's IRA savings calculator to get a look at all the relevant details.

