Chef shares real-world pros and cons of next-gen kitchen appliances: 'No other cooking technology we've tested is speedier'

From faster cook times to decreased environmental impact, one chef broke down all the variables to consider when making the switch to induction cooktops and ranges.

Paul Hope, a trained chef and Consumer Reports writer, highlighted various pros and cons of induction appliances. Starting with the pros, Hope emphasized how much faster food cooks. "No other cooking technology we've tested is speedier than induction," Hope wrote.

For reference, the chef explained that 6 quarts of water will boil about two to four minutes faster on an induction cooktop compared to gas or electric.

"Chefs love it for steady simmers and fast heating," Hope says in a TikTok video. "And, in fact, in our tests, 90% of the induction ranges earn our top score for high-heat cooking. Not a single gas range can make the same claim."

Hope said induction cooktops have built-in safety features and are easier to clean than the alternatives. The chef also called attention to the environmental benefits that can help homeowners lower their utility bills.

According to the Department of Energy, induction stoves are three times more energy-efficient than gas stoves. In fact, one study found that methane can leak from gas stoves throughout the day even when not in use.

Despite the many benefits of cooking with induction, Hope did mention a few things that might concern customers — like the cost. Switching to an induction range can be expensive.

Those interested in upgrading may be eligible for up to $840 off an induction range through the Inflation Reduction Act. Customers should act relatively soon, though. President Donald Trump said he wants to eliminate the incentives, although any major changes to the IRA would ultimately require an act of Congress.

As for renters or those on a budget, plug-in induction burners are a relatively affordable option. Prices start at about $50.

Hope noted that cooking with induction might be an adjustment from cooking with gas. The chef also warned customers that not all cookware is compatible with induction, and the cooktop might emit a buzzing noise.

On TikTok, Consumer Reports asked followers which ranges they prefer: induction or gas? The responses varied, but many with induction ranges spoke highly of the appliances.

"My new induction range blew my mind," one commenter said.

Meanwhile, other commenters were looking forward to making the switch. "I'm currently upgrading to induction from gas," another TikToker wrote. "Can't wait."

