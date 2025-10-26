Expert shares honest review after trying out next-gen kitchen tool: 'You plug it in anywhere'

Looks like the humble induction cooktop is finally getting its moment — and it's one that's helping kitchens everywhere cook cleaner and smarter.

A TikTok from the New York Times' Wirecutter (@wirecutter) shows how easy it is to whip up a meal using a countertop induction burner, praising it as a must-have for home cooks and apartment dwellers alike.

"You plug it in anywhere that there is an outlet and you can cook," she says. "I love cooking with induction for many many reasons. It's cooler. It's cleaner. It's faster. … It's so easy to clean up."

@wirecutter Appliances writer Rachel Wharton would not stop talking about her portable induction cooktop. So we made her do it on camera. 😊 You can see our favorite cooktops at the link in bio. ♬ original sound - NYT Wirecutter

Unlike traditional gas ranges, induction cooktops use magnetic energy to heat cookware directly rather than the air around it, which means faster boiling times, more precise temperature control, and a cooler kitchen. That efficiency can lead to savings on your energy bill. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, induction cooking is roughly three times more efficient than gas.

There's another benefit: better indoor air quality. Gas stoves release nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, and other pollutants that can trigger asthma and respiratory issues. However, induction produces no direct pollution — a reason many cities are now encouraging electric cooking as part of their climate and public health goals.

Switching to electric kitchen tools can help move us toward a cleaner, cooler future. By implementing upgrades like induction stoves and efficient cookware, households can cut down on both pollution and costs while cooking faster and safer. Explore practical ways to level up to induction cooking here.

TikTok users were quick to applaud the cooktop, with comments like, "I stopped using my gas stove in favor of one of these," and "Yes!! And cheap ones are low-key as good as expensive ones."

Others praised its practicality, with one writing, "It will also boil large pots of water so quickly."

