This revolutionary appliance can make your kitchen safer — no expensive renovations required

Shifting to an induction cooktop now isn't just a smart move for your wallet, but it also impacts your health.

Induction cooktops, which were once a pricey chef‑level upgrade, are now more affordable than ever.

A quick scroll through Home Depot's online catalog shows dozens of induction models, some starting under $600 and discounted as much as 52%. For anyone looking to ditch a gassy stovetop without tearing up the whole kitchen, that's a game‑changer.



Home Depot has a large induction lineup, making the once‑niche technology more accessible.

Even better, the Inflation Reduction Act allows qualifying households to claim up to 30% off the cost of a new induction range or cooktop through tax credits and point‑of‑sale rebates.

However, the incentives may not last forever. While major changes would need an act of Congress, President Donald Trump has said he'd like to scrap them. Acting sooner rather than later could save you thousands.

Gas stoves leak methane, a harmful gas, and emit indoor pollutants linked to health issues. Some studies have found that indoor air pollution from gas stoves can increase the risk of asthma.

Induction cooktops use magnetic fields instead of an open flame, eliminating those fumes entirely. They also heat pans faster and more precisely, cutting average cook times and trimming monthly utility bills. Rewiring America's calculator shows many households can shave hundreds off annual energy costs by going electric.

If a $600 stovetop is still too much of a plunge or you're concerned about the remodeling costs, there are other options too. Portable single‑burner induction units are cheap and easy alternatives, starting at just around $50.

They're perfect for renters, dorm dwellers, or anyone wanting to test‑drive induction before committing to a full range.

Induction stoves are no longer luxury splurges. With IRA incentives covering up to 30% of the sticker price, a healthier kitchen for you and the environment could cost less than a new smartphone.

