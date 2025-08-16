Woman shares honest thoughts after upgrading to next-gen kitchen appliance: 'I'll never go back'

In a short 16-second video, one TikTok creator shared why they love cooking with induction cooktops.

Syn (@syndess) shows how easy it is to clean up a mess on her induction stove. Simply lifting up the pan she is cooking with, she uses a towel to wipe down the spill she has made. She even makes a couple of passes to ensure that the mess is fully cleaned up.

On traditional gas stoves, you'd nearly burn your hand if you tried cleaning the stove immediately after cooking. Gas stoves use combustion to create heat energy that warms the air around the pot, which makes nearby surfaces hot to the touch.

This process uses significant energy to burn dirty fuels, but wastes about 60% of the energy spent on heat loss, according to LeafScore.

This combustion process releases harmful gases like methane and benzene, which linger in the air long after cooking and are harmful to human health. Gas stoves are responsible for more than 13% of all childhood asthma cases in the country, per Yale Climate Connections.

Induction stove tops, on the other hand, do not pose the same risks.

Induction stoves, which must be used with compatible cookware containing ferromagnetic materials, use electromagnetic induction to heat the cookware itself, instead of using more energy to warm the surrounding air. The stove may be warm to the touch from the heat of the pan, but the cooktop is never scalding.

Run on electricity, induction stoves are cleaner, responsible for no direct release of harmful gases that threaten lung and respiratory health.

Induction stoves are also incredibly fast, boiling a cup of water in as little as one minute.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners may receive up to $840 in rebates on a qualified induction cooktop.

While the passing of the Big Beautiful Bill eliminated many green subsidies, including clean energy tax credits, the rebates program survived — at least for the time being. As it stands, the rebates will run until 2031 or funds run out.

Other TikTok's agreed with Syn that induction was the way to go.

"Love my induction stove. I'll never go back to gas," Syn wrote in the video's caption.

"They're so easy to clean," one commenter said.

"And less fire hazards," another user commented.



