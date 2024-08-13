This new government program is offering you thousands to remodel your home — and it could help slash your monthly energy bills

These upgrades aren't just good for the planet — they're great for your wallet and well-being, too.

Want to upgrade your home, slash your bills, and do your part for the environment? A government program is making it easier and more affordable than ever to accomplish all three.

The scoop

The Inflation Reduction Act, passed in 2022, offers American families up to $14,000 in rebates for energy-efficient home upgrades.

This includes installing heat pumps, water heaters, insulation, windows, and even eco-friendly appliances like washers, dryers, and stoves.

How it's helping

By electrifying your home, you'll save thousands in the long run while creating a healthier living environment. Gas appliances can release harmful pollutants, but electric alternatives eliminate these risks.

The best part? You don't have to do everything at once. Spreading out your upgrades over a few years might maximize your savings.

For example, start with attic insulation (up to $1,200 in tax credits) before installing a heat pump (up to $2,000 in tax credits).

By making energy-efficient upgrades more accessible, the IRA is helping families across America save money on their monthly bills. Imagine cutting your energy costs while increasing your home's comfort and value.

But the benefits go beyond your wallet. These upgrades significantly reduce your home's carbon footprint. By switching to electric appliances and improving insulation, you're directly cutting down on the pollution that comes from your home.

It's a win-win situation in which your personal choices create a ripple effect of positive change.

Electrifying your home, vehicle, and appliances is one of the most powerful ways to save money and help the environment. It's a crucial step in building a cleaner, healthier future for all.

You're not alone in this journey. Rewiring America, a nonprofit organization, offers free tools to help you navigate available tax incentives, find contractors, and make upgrading your home more affordable — even after you take advantage of IRA credits.

Remember, every small change adds up. Whether it's improving your insulation or switching to an electric stove, you're joining a growing movement of everyday Americans making smart choices for their homes and the planet.

