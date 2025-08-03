Home builder sparks debate after questioning traditional and futuristic kitchenware: 'One of the things we are not sure about'

"They are pretty cheap and you can try it out to see what you think."

The battle between gas and induction cooktops is becoming increasingly more frequent as homeowners take the environment into account when designing or redoing a kitchen.

One person, plagued by home-building decisions, took to Reddit to ask the question: induction cooktop, or gas?

"We are building a house," they said. "One of the things we are not sure about is whether to have a gas cooktop or an induction one. Do you guys have any suggestions that would help me decide?"

Commenters were almost unanimous in suggesting the original poster go with an induction cooktop for its quick cooking time, safety features, cleaning ease, health benefits, and money-saving properties.

"Induction," one commenter answered. "Faster and healthier."

Some commenters, however, had the opposite opinion, noting their preference for gas stoves due to their reliability in emergency situations.

Another commenter offered a middle ground, one where the user could purchase an inexpensive plug-in induction cooktop to test it out. "Maybe go get a portable induction 'burner,'" they said. "They are pretty cheap and you can try it out to see what you think."

Whether a person invests in a portable or installed induction cooktop rather than a gas stove, they will be benefiting themselves and the environment.

As the first commenter above said, induction cooktops cook food faster and are healthier for inhabitants of the home as well as the Earth.

Induction cooktops heat certain stainless steel, cast iron, and enameled steel cookware quickly through the use of copper coils, which electromagnetically transfer heat directly to the pot or pan, according to a Whirlpool blog post.

This energy transfer keeps children from being burned if they were to touch the cooktop, as the top itself does not get hot. This feature, as well as induction cooktops' smooth surface, makes induction cooktops easier to clean than gas ones.

Additionally, induction cooktops do not release polluting and asthma-causing gases as gas stoves do.

While induction cooktop installation may be costly, these cooktops can lower consumers' gas and electric bills, saving them money while also protecting the environment, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

"The service charge for gas is getting out of control. Go with an induction stove," one person commented on the Reddit post.

Another said, "We replaced our gas with induction a few weeks ago. My husband is a retired chef and amazed at how fast, clean and efficient it is."

