Home cook shares candid thoughts after ripping out gas stove for highly touted upgrade: '[This] doesn't get talked about as much as it should'

Count one Reddit user among the fast-growing number of fans switching to induction cooktops.

The home cook took to Reddit to share their amazement over the power and control of their new stove.

"Induction can get hotter, faster than gas," the original poster wrote on the r/inductioncooking subreddit. "But that is less important than the sheer control of the heat."

Among the many benefits the OP shared was the ability of their new induction cooktop to maintain a steady cooking temperature.

"The lack of external heat applied to the pans (like a flame) simply doesn't get talked about as much as it should," the OP raved. "It makes cooking both easier and better. You won't burn things. Unless you want to."

Unlike traditional gas and electric stoves, induction cooktops only heat the pans. The cooking surface itself does not generate heat. This is accomplished by using electromagnetic waves.

Additionally, because induction cooktops run on electricity alone, they help users save money on their gas bills.

The price of gas was one of the main factors that drove the OP to finally switch to induction after decades of cooking on a gas range.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

"Now gas prices where we live are through the roof and, well, it was time," the OP said of finally making the switch to induction cooking.

Further, induction cooktops do not pose the health risks that gas-powered ranges do to home cooks and their families.

According to a Stanford Report article from December 2025, a new study linked "gas and propane stove emissions to asthma, lung cancer, and other health risks."

"Transitioning to electric could reduce exposure by over 50%," Stanford Report said.

With government incentives that allow homeowners to save up to $840 on a new induction cooktop or range, induction cooking is a cost-effective way to address these health risks.

Even better, the benefits of induction cooking are not exclusively available to homeowners or those able to shell out for a new cooktop. Plug-in induction burners are widely available and sell for as little as $50.

Other Redditors flooded the comments with their takes on the OP's post.

"Thank you for taking the time to post this experience," one said. "I'm in the midst of making that switch but I do have lots of experience cooking on induction and I don't understand the haters."

"I switched from gas to induction 2 years ago and love it," another added.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.