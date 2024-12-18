New homeowner 'in love' with this money-saving futuristic kitchen appliance: 'No looking back'

Your dream kitchen upgrade might be closer than you think. Thanks to government rebates, you can upgrade to an induction cooktop at little to no cost.

One home cook recently shared their experience on Reddit after switching from gas to induction.

"Just moved into a house with an induction range and I'm in love," wrote the Redditor. "I put two and a half liters on to boil and the range did it in 3 minutes, 30 seconds."

Even more impressive? The surface was cool enough to touch right after removing the pan.

Induction stovetops are winning over professional chefs and home cooks with their speed, safety, and precise temperature control.

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, you could receive up to $840 in rebates for upgrading to an induction cooktop. That's enough to cover a significant portion of a full-size range or completely cover the cost of a portable unit. Some states even offer additional local rebates to sweeten the deal.

If you're interested in making the switch, doing so sooner rather than later could save you thousands of dollars. President-elect Trump has stated intentions to get rid of the Inflation Reduction Act-backed incentives, though this would require an act of Congress. Either way, the future of these rebates is uncertain.

Making the switch will land you a sleek new appliance and create a healthier home environment for you and your kids. Induction cooktops don't release harmful gases into your kitchen like gas stoves do. They're also more energy-efficient, which means your energy bills and our planet's carbon impact will both be smaller.

To ease the transition, you can start small with a portable induction burner from popular brands available at major retailers like Duxtop. Some companies even offer loaner units so you can test the technology before making the switch. Portable induction burners are an easy, affordable solution to toxic gas leakage from gas stoves.

Want to check your rebate eligibility? Simply answer a few quick questions on Rewiring America's website to see how much you could save on your kitchen upgrade. With the free online calculator, you can also receive information about tax incentives for induction cooktops like the ones sold by Duxtop.

Redditors continued to discuss the benefits of induction.

"Once you get used to it, there's no looking back," one user commented.

"I already told my husband I'm divorcing him for the new cooktop," wrote another Redditor.

