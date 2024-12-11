Mom astounded after upgrading to unbelievable cooktop with game-changing safety features: 'It's the safest way to cook'

If you accidentally turn it on, you won't burn yourself.

A mom on TikTok is very excited about her induction stovetop because it gives her peace of mind when cooking with her kids nearby.

Monica Palmerie (@ctrealtor.monica) posted a video of how safe and fast it is to cook on an induction stovetop. The steam started coming off the pan in seconds, and in about 30 seconds, you could begin to see the water boiling. She even touched the stovetop afterward, and it didn't burn her hand.

Palmerie said, "It's the safest way to cook."

She also noted that you can only use cookware designated for induction stovetops. As a general rule, if a magnet attaches to your pots and pans, you're good to go.









According to Consumer Reports, induction stovetops heat the cookware, not the stove. So if you accidentally turn it on, you won't burn yourself, unlike an electric stove that turns hot to the touch.

This also makes it cook faster because it doesn't have to heat an element before transferring that heat to the pan, as with gas and electric stoves. Six quarts of water will boil two to four minutes sooner than on a gas or electric stove.

Safer and faster cooking isn't the only benefit of an induction stove either. It also cooks more evenly and is easy to clean.

Induction stoves are also 10% more energy efficient than electric stoves and three times more than gas stoves. They are also better for indoor air quality compared to a gas stove.

These stoves are not just good for home kitchens. Chef Chris Galarza swears by them and is trying to make their use more widespread in commercial kitchens because of their efficiency.

If you want to make the switch, Copper is an excellent brand for easy and affordable options.

The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law in 2022, also offers a rebate when you upgrade your kitchen with an induction stove. You can get up to $840 when you install one.

You should act soon, though. It's unclear how long these incentives will be in place. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, President-elect Donald Trump wants to eliminate them, but it will take a vote from Congress to do so.

