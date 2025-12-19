'World's bougiest' interior designer reveals which kitchen appliance is his latest obsession: 'My chef friends love it'

"My designer recommended it and I'm so glad I listened."

The self-proclaimed "world's bougiest interior designer" declared his surprising love for a high-tech kitchen appliance.

In a TikTok video, Loren Kreiss (@lorenkreiss) declares that induction cooktops are his "latest obsession."

An induction cooktop combines efficient performance with safety and style, while gas stoves are dismissed as "toxic, antiquated, and just plain ugly."

Describing it as part of the kitchen of the future, he says, "My chef friends love it, and so do I."

The video ends by him humorously asking viewers, "Are you ready to pass on the gas?"

An induction stove may look quite similar to a glass-top electric stove, but it enjoys much better performance while retaining the look and easy-to-clean surface.

Induction stoves apply heat directly into the cookware instead of the surface, making them a lot more efficient. They also avoid the biggest problems that come with gas stoves: the health risks and environmental impact.

An induction stove's high efficiency isn't just good for the environment and the health of the household; it also uses less energy, meaning lower energy bills.

Some incentives remain on the books to further reduce those costs; it's possible to save up to $840 on an induction range.

For renters or those put off by the cost of a kitchen remodel, there are several plug-in options at different price points for a low-risk induction introduction, even starting as low as $50.

The video appropriately sparked a lively conversation in the comments. While not everyone was sold on the concept, a recurring theme in the responses was that those who were pushed into buying an induction stove soon became its biggest fans.

One said: "I have a regular induction stove and I absolutely love it! I never thought I would but my designer recommended it and I'm so glad I listened. It's exact and immediately responsive!"

Another had a similar story: "I didn't want the induction hob and did protest quite a bit but the builders said we didn't have a choice. So glad it was forced on me as the induction hob is just amazing and I never thought I'd say that!"

One commenter with experience of both said: "Induction isn't just cleaner for the environment but it's also a much easier surface to clean after cooking. I love it."

