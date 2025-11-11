Homeowner shares honest experience after moving into historic house without gas hookups: 'Previous owners did several serious disservices to the house'

People who have never cooked on an induction stovetop before often try a portable, plug-in induction burner to see how they like it before buying a full-size model.

By testing how induction cooking works with their favorite foods, homeowners can make an informed decision about whether to upgrade from gas to induction.

What is induction cooking?

Induction is a clean-energy cooking method that directly heats cookware on a stove using an electromagnetic field instead of a flame or radiant heat element. Induction works by passing an electric current through a coil under a glass surface, creating a magnetic field that generates heat in compatible cookware.

In a recent Reddit post on r/inductioncooking, one homeowner shared their experience with induction cooking for the first time in their historic, electric-powered house.

"Previous owners did several serious disservices to the house in cheaping out on updating the house, including the cheapest electric cooktop, which frankly sucks majorly," the OP explained.

The OP bought a small, affordable induction cooktop to test out making an omelet and fried chicken to see how they liked it before splurging on a high-end Miele range.

Why is cooking with induction beneficial?

In the Reddit post, the OP explained the learning curve they experienced with the plug-in induction burner on these first attempts. However, they also described how quickly the induction burner heated up and how consistently it maintained its temperature.

"So far, I'm optimistic about my impending switch to induction from gas," the OP wrote.

The results are overwhelmingly positive when professional and home chefs try induction cooking.

Induction cooktops are a simple, affordable solution for homeowners looking to cook more cleanly and efficiently while avoiding the dangers of gas stoves.

Induction stoves cook faster, more precisely, and more cost-effectively than standard gas models. They also don't add gas pollution to your home every time you prepare a meal.

How can people find affordable induction stoves?

If, like the OP who made this Reddit post, you'd like to test induction for yourself before making a major appliance upgrade, plug-in burners are a great option. There are affordable models available that start at just around $50.

If you act now, you might also be able to take advantage of federal incentives for new induction stove purchases. Many people have been able to get up to $840 off the cost of an induction stove using the available tax credits and rebates.

However, it's critical to act quickly to take advantage of the best savings opportunities, as many federal clean-energy tax incentives are expiring at the end of the year.

