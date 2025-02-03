Homeowner wonders whether trendy kitchen appliance lives up to hype: 'Is [it] worth the expense?'

It can be scary to try something new, but one Redditor reached out to their community for advice about switching to an induction stove.

Many Redditors came to their aid with positive feedback from their experiences with induction cooking.

The homeowner posted in the r/InductionCooking subreddit, saying their electric range was dying and that they were unsure whether to switch to an induction one or buy a new electric glass cooktop.

The original poster titled their post, "Is induction worth the expense?" and wrote: "Reaching out to the hive."

An induction stovetop works differently than an electric glass one. It uses magnetism to heat the cookware. It only heats up the cookware and the food instead of the entire stove, which means when you remove the pan, it's cool to the touch. You'll no longer have to worry about burning yourself or your kids getting burned when making dinner.

Since induction stoves cook differently, you'll need cookware that works with them. Consumer Reports recommends ensuring your pans are "made of ferromagnetic metal, such as cast iron or some types of stainless steel."

Changing to an induction stovetop will save you time. It heats water 50% faster, allows for better temperature control, and will enable you to cook without worrying about undercooking or overcooking. Additionally, it's easier to clean.

Switching to an induction stovetop will also save you money on your energy bills because they are more efficient. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, they are "up to 10% more efficient than conventional smooth top electric ranges."

The efficiency is also better for the environment because it requires less energy production.

Redditors were quite excited to share their experiences with induction cooking.

One user said: "I love my induction range, loved it the first time I used it."

Another commented: "There's just no comparison, and no going back once you've experienced it."

