Disturbed resident considers filing police report against entitled neighbor: 'Scares me awake a lot of days'

We've all had loud neighbors, but what would you do if your neighbor's modified truck scared you awake every day? That's what one person is experiencing, and they don't know what to do about it.

Posting in the subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating, the resident shared a video of their neighbor's noisy truck idling outside their apartment at 6 a.m.

The original poster explained that they had confronted the owner of the truck about the noise and that while the owner said they understood, they didn't do anything about it.

"This s*** scares me awake a lot of days," the OP wrote before explaining that they wanted to file a noise complaint but were scared to do so because the truck's owner lives in the apartment above them.

The resident received lots of advice from the commenters, with some suggesting that the owner just needed to get to work and that the OP should mind their own business. Others pointed out that the owner had intentionally modified the exhaust to make that noise and that starting it at 6 a.m. was inconsiderate.

In addition to causing unnecessary noise, leaving a truck running and unattended also emits harmful pollution. Idling cars are illegal in many places because they are so pollutive. According to the Department of Energy, eliminating idling in the U.S. would be the same as taking 5 million vehicles off the road.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Unfortunately, maintaining friendly relationships with neighbors can be difficult, but making an effort can be worth it, especially if it helps resolve issues such as this one. Explaining your concerns can help people to see situations from your point of view and lead to more amicable resolutions.

This can be particularly beneficial if you want to make climate-friendly changes to your home. Many people have faced difficulties from neighbors or homeowners associations when trying to make climate-friendly home upgrades, such as installing solar panels. Explaining the benefits of these upgrades can help people overcome the resistance to change.

Several commenters on this post suggested that the OP file a report. One wrote: "I'd file the report. There must be a noise bylaw being broken if that's happening at 6am."

🗣️ Should HOAs be able to force homeowners to change their yards?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Some people are just inconsiderate," wrote another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







