Illinois urges residents to beat peak-hour rates, keep cool, and trim summer power bills

For the people who need the most help, those options may offer more direct financial relief.

As summer temperatures push air conditioners into overdrive, Illinois regulators are urging residents to make a few simple changes that could help keep homes cooler and to take the sting out of rising electric bills.

The guidance is especially relevant for households whose costs tend to climb when electricity demand is at its highest.

What's happening?

To help people manage summertime electric costs, the Illinois Commerce Commission says residents and business owners can take steps to stay cool while using less power, especially during periods of peak energy demand.

One recommendation, as Southern Illinois Now reported, is to ask your utility about programs that can help cut use during peak-demand periods.

The commission's advice also includes closing curtains and other window coverings to block direct sun, keeping up with AC maintenance and regular filter changes, and using a programmable thermostat overnight, as Southern Illinois Now reported.

Low-tech fixes are part of the guidance too. As Southern Illinois Now reported, residents can take a DIY approach and seal leaks around doors and windows with caulk or weather stripping, or can also turn to ceiling fans or box fans for added comfort.

The commission also pointed customers with high bills toward helpful resources. Those include payment assistance from Ameren and ComEd, the Citizen's Utility Board's Help Center, and its Utility Energy Assistance webpage, according to Southern Illinois Now.

Why does it matter?

Summer cooling bills can rise quickly, especially during stretches of extreme heat, when air conditioners run longer and electricity demand climbs across the grid.

Even small efficiency improvements can add up over the course of a season by helping cooling systems run less often and more effectively.

A clean filter, tighter seals around windows and doors, and better thermostat scheduling may seem minor on their own, but together they can cut wasted energy and help customers avoid paying more than necessary to stay comfortable.

These changes can also ease pressure on the grid during peak-demand hours. When fewer homes and businesses are running AC at full blast simultaneously, the strain on the energy infrastructure can lessen. Other useful hacks for cutting down your energy bill include switching to LED bulbs or even changing the direction your ceiling fan spins.

The commission's advice can help families save money now while reducing avoidable energy waste during the hottest weeks of the year.

What can I do?

How and when you use electricity can both affect your bill. Ask your utility whether it offers peak-hour programs or rate plans that reward customers for shifting some electricity use away from high-demand periods; running appliances at other times and using a programmable thermostat overnight may help lower costs without sacrificing comfort.

Simple steps around the house can also make your cooling system work less. Keep blinds and curtains closed during the sunniest parts of the day, use fans to move cool air around, and make sure the AC runs efficiently by scheduling a tune-up and replacing dirty filters regularly.

Another relatively low-cost fix is to check for places where cool air may be escaping. Caulking cracks and adding weather stripping around doors and windows can help keep cooled air inside.

If bills remain too high, households can look into assistance programs from Ameren or ComEd, along with help resources through the Illinois Commerce Commission and the Citizen's Utility Board. For the people who need the most help, those options may offer more direct financial relief.

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