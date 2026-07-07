Illinois regulators warn dangerous heat will linger; urge people to stay cool and cut electric costs

Illinois officials are warning residents to get ready for a prolonged spell of intense heat and humidity.

They say a few practical, inexpensive changes around the house can make it safer to stay cool indoors without sharply increasing electric bills.

What's happening?

The Illinois Commerce Commission advised households how to stay comfortable while reducing electricity use when demand is highest, as The State Journal-Register reported.

"We want Illinoisans to stay cool and safe, without putting themselves at financial risk of being unable to afford their electric bills," ICC Chairman Doug Scott said.

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The ICC, whose mission is to ensure reliable, safe, and fair utility services, outlined cost-effective ways for households to reduce their energy use without sacrificing comfort.

This includes setting a programmable thermostat for overnight cooling, keeping air conditioning systems running efficiently through upkeep and filter changes, and shutting blinds or curtains to minimize indoor sunlight, per The State Journal-Register. Residents can also run ceiling or box fans to circulate air and seal gaps around doors and windows with caulk or weather stripping.

Why does it matter?

Extreme heat is more than just uncomfortable. It can raise the risk of heat-related illness, especially for older adults, children, and people without dependable cooling, while also driving up electricity demand.

When large numbers of people turn up the AC at the same time, the financial impact can add up quickly. Small efficiency measures can help prevent summer bill spikes while keeping indoor temperatures comfortable.

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Illinois still has weeks of hot weather ahead, too, meaning many families could face extended periods of heavy air conditioning use. For households already juggling rent, groceries, and utility costs, even modest energy savings can make a meaningful difference.

For homeowners looking beyond this summer's heat, going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy over time. EnergySage offers quick solar installation estimates.

What can I do?

In the near term, residents struggling with bills can look into aid resources, including the ICC's Utility Energy Assistance initiative, the Citizen's Utility Board Help Center, and payment-assistance options from Ameren and ComEd, according to The State Journal-Register. Those programs may help households avoid shutoffs or catch up on overdue balances.

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