Illinois dog alerts 4 adults to a house fire before dawn, then is rescued, unharmed

The house had no working smoke alarms, according to the Moline Fire Department.

An Illinois family escaped a house fire before dawn, thanks to an unlikely first responder: their dog.

Early on July 28, the family's dog roused the four adults inside the house, allowing them to get out ahead of responding crews.

What happened?

Moline firefighters arrived roughly four minutes after a 2:46 a.m. call and found flames pushing through the front of a two-story, single-family home in the 900 block of 16th Street, according to a department news release reported by Our Quad Cities.

The dog had already awakened the four adults, and they were outside before firefighters arrived.

As the family was leaving the house, a Moline police officer passing by spotted the flames and pulled up to the address. Firefighters later located the dog inside, carried it out safely, and handed it back to its family.

Crews knocked the fire down in about 30 minutes, then stayed for hours to chase hot spots and help with the investigation.

The house took heavy damage, and the fire left the front porch so unstable that City of Moline Public Works crews had to tear it off. Fire departments from Rock Island, the Rock Island Arsenal, and East Moline also responded, and MidAmerican Energy shut off utilities to the property.

No one in the house was hurt, and neither were the responding crews, though the four adults and their dog lost their home for the time being.

Why does it matter?

The house had no working smoke alarms, according to the Moline Fire Department.

A dog may notice smoke or heat before people do, but no pet can be counted on the way a working alarm can. Alarms sound within seconds and keep sounding, and that steady noise is what gives a sleeping household time to get out.

Dogs have pulled off similar rescues elsewhere this summer, including a black Labrador in Jerome Township, Michigan, whose 80-year-old owner couldn't hear her alarms from where she was sleeping.

What can I do?

Put smoke alarms in every bedroom, just outside each sleeping area, and on all floors of the house, the Moline Fire Department advises. Test them once a month, and swap out any unit that has hit 10 years old.

If alarms are missing, dead, or past their date, a fresh set of batteries or a handful of new units is a same-day fix.

Families with pets can also include animals in their fire escape plans. That can mean keeping leashes or carriers in easy-to-reach spots, making sure everyone knows the exits, and choosing an outdoor meeting place where both people and pets can be accounted for.

Walk through the plan with everyone in the household, so nobody is working it out for the first time in the dark.

Connecting with local fire departments or neighborhood groups can also help, whether the topic is emergency preparedness, housing safety, or support after a disaster. For more ways to get involved in community-level solutions, check out the TCD Guide's page on taking local action.

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