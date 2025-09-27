Resident shares video after catching truck driver's shocking act in neighborhood: 'Tense exchange'

Trash and recycling collection are essential components of civic responsibility. If residences do not collect trash and recycling, disease and vermin can spread. If commercial businesses fail to collect, they may incur significant health code violations.

Unfortunately, some of these businesses adopt a mindset of "out of sight, out of mind" and illegally dump waste to avoid responsibility. In Oakland, California, a member of a neighborhood watch team stopped a truck from dumping in their neighborhood and posted their experience on the r/OaklandCA subreddit.

"My neighbor caught a driver for JD Hauling attempting to dump an entire hauler onto the street," the original poster wrote. "When confronted, the driver picked up the hauler and drove off after a tense exchange.

"This is down the block from an RV and tent encampment that's been growing larger and larger, with drug paraphernalia, trash, fires, etc.," they continued. "The city just cleaned this particular area a week or so ago, right after it was dumped on again after a previous cleanup."

The video showed the OP's neighbor talking to the truck driver, hoping to get him to reconsider the illegal dumping.

According to Oakland Recycles' rate sheet from July 2025, a standard four-cubic-yard bin costs $932.26 for weekly pickup. The size of the hauler featured in the video looked to be four times that of a commercial dumpster, which implies that the dumping fee is likely several thousand dollars.

​Companies with a high volume of waste, such as construction firms, automotive repair shops, and appliance repair services, may not be able to afford — or simply want to avoid — paying thousands of dollars for waste disposal and instead hope to dispose of it however they choose.

​Illegal dumping causes much more damage than just the fines. Dumping means that items are likely not to be recycled properly, causing everything from microplastics to heavy metals to contaminate our waterways and soil. Illegal dumping is also more common in areas of lower income and around other vulnerable populations.

​The OP asked the Reddit community for advice other than calling 311 or the police.

"Send this to the supervisor and the news. We all could contact this company," one commenter suggested.

​Another chimed in with support: "Kudos to this guy! [He] was not messing around."

